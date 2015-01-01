Abstract

The present study aims to investigate fear of missing out and depression among adolescents addicted to smartphones, at risk for smartphone addiction, and normal groups. 382 high school students in Tehran were selected using a convenient sampling method and completed a number of tests including the Young Internet Addiction Test (IAT), KADS-II, Abel Fear of Missing Out scale, and SAS-SV. The data were analyzed using Multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and particularly Wilks' Lambda test. The findings showed that there is a significant change in the scores of depression and FoMo among the three groups (F(6,728)=25/40, P<0/001; η2 = 0/17). Also, significant distinctions were found among the groups in self-esteem (F(366, 2)=3/79, P<0/05), social interactions (F(280, 2)=15/08, P<0/001), and social anxiety (F(366, 2)=72/37, P<0/001). Based on the results of the present study, it can be concluded that adolescents with smartphone addiction and the at-risk group have a higher experience more levels of fear of missing out and depression compared with the normal group

