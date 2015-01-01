|
Fallahtafti S, Ghanbari N, Alizadeh S, Kazemi N. RRJ 2021; 10(6): 21-30.
بررسی ترس از جاماندن و افسردگی در میان نوجوانان دارای اعتیاد به تلفن همراه هوشمند، در معرض خطر و عادی
(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)
unavailable
unavailable
The present study aims to investigate fear of missing out and depression among adolescents addicted to smartphones, at risk for smartphone addiction, and normal groups. 382 high school students in Tehran were selected using a convenient sampling method and completed a number of tests including the Young Internet Addiction Test (IAT), KADS-II, Abel Fear of Missing Out scale, and SAS-SV. The data were analyzed using Multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and particularly Wilks' Lambda test. The findings showed that there is a significant change in the scores of depression and FoMo among the three groups (F(6,728)=25/40, P<0/001; η2 = 0/17). Also, significant distinctions were found among the groups in self-esteem (F(366, 2)=3/79, P<0/05), social interactions (F(280, 2)=15/08, P<0/001), and social anxiety (F(366, 2)=72/37, P<0/001). Based on the results of the present study, it can be concluded that adolescents with smartphone addiction and the at-risk group have a higher experience more levels of fear of missing out and depression compared with the normal group
Language: en
پژوهش حاضر با هدف مقایسه نوجوانان دارای اعتیاد به تلفن همراه هوشمند، در معرض خطر و عادی از نظر ترس از جا ماندن و افسردگی انجام شد. در این پژوهش ۳۸۲ دانشآموز دبیرستانی با استفاده از روش نمونه گیری در دسترس انتخاب شدند و ابزارهای پژوهش را تکمیل کردند. در پژوهش حاضر از پرسشنامه اعتیاد به اینترنت یانگ(یانگ، ۱۹۹۸)، مقیاس افسردگی نوجوانان کوتچر(لیبلانک، المودوار، بروکس و کوتچر، ۲۰۰۲)، مقیاس ترس از جا ماندن ابل(ابل، بوف و بور2016) و نسخه کوتاه مقیاس اعتیاد به تلفن همراه هوشمند(کوون،کیم، چو و یانگ، ۲۰۱3) استفاده شد. تجزیه و تحلیل دادهها با استفاده از آزمون مانووا انجام شد. نتایج بررسی اثر متغیر گروه (نوجوانان دارای اعتیاد به تلفن همراه هوشمند، در معرض خطر و عادی) با استفاده از آزمون لامبدا ویلکز روی ترکیب خطی خرده مقیاسهای ترس از جاماندن حاکی از وجود اثر معنیدار گروه (17/0 =2η ؛ 001/0P<، 40/25=(728و6)F) بود و بین گروه ها در خرده مقیاسهای عزتنفس (05/0P<، 79/3=(2، 366)F)، تعامل اجتماعی (001/0P<، 08/15=(2، 280)F) و اضطراب اجتماعی (001/0P<، 37/72=(2، 366)F) تفاوت معنیداری به لحاظ آماری مشاهده گردید. یافتههای پژوهش حاضر نشان میدهد که نوجوانان دارای اعتیاد به تلفن همراه هوشمند و در معرض خطر، میزان بالاتری از ترس از جا ماندن و افسردگی نسبت به گروه عادی تجربه میکنند