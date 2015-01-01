Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the mediating role of shame and self-esteem in the relationship between self-compassion and depression in students. 251 undergraduate and graduate students (169 girls and 82 boys) from the Kharazmi University of Tehran, Isfahan and Shahreza were selected and answered online to Compassion Scale questionnaires Responded to Reese et al. (2011), Beck Depression Inventory (1972), Tangney et al. (1989) Self-Conscious Affect Scale, and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (1965). In the present correlation study, In order to investigate the hypothesized structural model, the statistical method of equivalent modeling was used. The results showed that the hypothetical model of mediation role of shame and self-esteem in the relationship between self-compassion and depression had a good fit with the data. In addition, the results showed that in the hypothesized model, all regression weights were statistically significant (P<.05). In this model, 81% of the variance of depression scores was explained through the latent variables of self-esteem, shame, and compassion. The results showed that self-esteem and shame can play a mediating role in the relationship between self-compassion and depression. The findings of the present study can be used to reduce depression through treatment and education of patients with compassion.

Language: fa