Citation
Nasiri B, Shahgholian M. RRJ 2021; 10(5): 67-78.
Vernacular Title
ررسی نقش واسطهای شرم و عزت نفس در ارتباط بین شفقت به خود و افسردگی در دانشجویان
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The aim of this study was to investigate the mediating role of shame and self-esteem in the relationship between self-compassion and depression in students. 251 undergraduate and graduate students (169 girls and 82 boys) from the Kharazmi University of Tehran, Isfahan and Shahreza were selected and answered online to Compassion Scale questionnaires Responded to Reese et al. (2011), Beck Depression Inventory (1972), Tangney et al. (1989) Self-Conscious Affect Scale, and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (1965). In the present correlation study, In order to investigate the hypothesized structural model, the statistical method of equivalent modeling was used. The results showed that the hypothetical model of mediation role of shame and self-esteem in the relationship between self-compassion and depression had a good fit with the data. In addition, the results showed that in the hypothesized model, all regression weights were statistically significant (P<.05). In this model, 81% of the variance of depression scores was explained through the latent variables of self-esteem, shame, and compassion. The results showed that self-esteem and shame can play a mediating role in the relationship between self-compassion and depression. The findings of the present study can be used to reduce depression through treatment and education of patients with compassion.
Language: fa
Vernacular Abstract
پژوهش حاضر با هدف بررسی نقش میانجیگر شرم و عزت نفس در رابطهی بین شفقت به خود و افسردگی در دانشجویان انجام شد. 251 نفر دانشجوی مقطع کارشناسی و کارشناسی ارشد ( 169 نفر دختر و 82 نفر پسر) از دانشگاههای خوارزمی تهران، اصفهان و شهرضا به صورت در دسترس انتخاب شدند و به صورت آنلاین به پرسشنامه های مقیاس شفقت به خود ریس و همکاران(2011)، فرم کوتاه مقیاس افسردگی بک (1972)، مقیاس عاطفهی خودآگاهی-3 تانگنی و همکاران (2000) و مقیاس عزت نفس روزنبرگ(1965) پاسخ دادند. به منظور بررسی روابط ساختاری در مدل مفروض از روش آماری مدل یابی معادلات ساختاری استفاده شد. نتایج تحلیل داده ها نشان داد که مدل مفروض میانجی گری نسبی شرم و عزت نفس در رابطهی بین شفقت به خود و افسردگی با دادهها برازش مطلوبی داشت. علاوه بر این نتایج نشان داد که در مدل مفروض تمام وزنهای رگرسیونی به لحاظ آماری معنادار بودند (P<.05). در این مدل 81 درصد از واریانس نمرات افسردگی از طریق متغیرهای مکنون عزت نفس، شرم و شفقت به خود تبیین شد. نتایج پژوهش حاضر نشان میدهد که در رابطهی بین شفقت به خود و افسردگی، متغیرهای شرم و عزت نفس، نقش میانجی ایفا میکنند. از یافتههای پژوهش حاضر میتوان در جهت کاهش افسردگی از طریق درمانها و آموزش های مبتنی بر شفقت به خود استفاده کرد.