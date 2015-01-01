Abstract

Bullying is a pervasive experience for all children and adolescents that can result from personal, family, school, and wider environments. In this way, the role of family and others is very important. In this regard, the present review study was conducted to investigate bullying behaviors based on parenting styles and attachment. In this study, published articles on bullying behaviors in children and adolescents from 2008 to 2020 were reviewed. In order to obtain related scientific documents, the keywords of Bullying Behaviors, Parenting Styles, Attachment Styles in the title and abstract of articles published in reputable domestic and international scientific databases such as SID, Magiran, Google Scholar, PubMed, Scopus, And ScienceDirect was searched and all related Persian and English articles were listed. Out of 764 related articles published by 2020, 33 qualified Persian and English articles were reviewed. The results of the studies indicated the role of parenting styles and attachment in the occurrence of bullying behaviors. Based on this, it was found that adolescents who had an ambivalent and avoidant insecure attachment style showed more bullying behaviors. Also, authoritarian and permissive parenting style was recognized as one of the important factors in creating bullying behaviors in adolescents. Based on the results of the present study, it is especially important to pay attention to the factors related to parenting style and attachment to prevent bullying behaviors.

Language: fa