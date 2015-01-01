|
Citation
|
Mikaeeli N, Moradikelardeh P. RRJ 2021; 10(4): 77-88.
|
Vernacular Title
|
قش قدرت ایگو و دشواری تنظیم هیجان در پیش بینی رفتار خود آسیبی بدون قصد خودکشی در دانش آموزان
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between Ego strengths and Difficulties in Emotion Regulation with Non- Suicidal Self Injury behaviors in high school students. This study is a cross-sectional descriptive correlational and its statistical population was all high school students in Ardabil, which 197 students (102 boys and 95 girls) from four high schools selected using multi-stage cluster sampling method. In order to collect data, psychosocial inventory of Ego strengths by Markstrom et al (1997), Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale by Gratz and Roemer (2004), and self-injury questionnaire by Sansone, Wiederman, and Sansone (1998) were used. After data collection, data were analyzed using, Pearson correlation test and stepwise regression. The results showed that self-injury behaviors have a significant negative relationship with components of hope, will, competence, and purpose of Ego strengths and have a significant positive relationship with components of rejection, difficulty in controlling, and lack of emotional awareness of difficulty in regulating emotion (p<0.01). Also, components of hope, competence, and purpose of Ego strengths and the component of difficulty in controlling Difficulties in Emotion Regulation were able to predict self-injury behaviors. Therefore, according to this result, ego strengths and Difficulties in Emotion Regulation are related to the possibility of self-injury behaviors and It is necessary to be considered in the development of intervention and prevention programs.
Language: en
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
هدف پژوهش حاضر بررسی ارتباط قدرت ایگو و دشواری تنظیم هیجان با رفتارهای خود آسیبی بدون قصد خود کشی در دانش آموزان است. پژوهش حاضر یک مطالعه مقطعی- توصیفی از نوع همبستگی بوده و جامعه آماری آن تمامی دانش آموزان دبیرستانی دوره دوم شهر اردبیل بودند که از میان آنان تعداد ۱۹۷ دانش آموز (۱۰۲ پسر و ۹۵ دختر) از چهار دبیرستان با استفاده از روش نمونه گیری خوشه ای چند مرحله ای انتخاب شدند. به منظور جمع آوری داده ها از پرسشنامه های قدرت ایگو مارک استروم و همکاران (۱۹۹۷)، دشواری تنظیم هیجان گرتز و رومر (۲۰۰۴) و پرسشنامه آسیب به خود سانسون، ویدرمن و سانسون (۱۹۹۸) استفاده شد. پس از جمع آوری اطلاعات، داده ها با استفاده آزمون همبستگی پیرسون و رگرسیون گام به گام مورد تجزیه و تحلیل قرار گرفت. نتایج نشان داد که رفتارهای خود آسیبی با مولفه های امید، اراده، شایستگی و هدف از قدرت ایگو رابطه منفی معنادار و با مولفه های عدم پذیرش، دشواری در مهار و فقدان آگاهی هیجانی از دشواری تنظیم هیجان رابطه مثبت و معنادار دارد (۰۱/۰ >P). همچنین مولفه های امید، شایستگی و هدف از قدرت ایگو و مولفه از دشواری در مهار از دشواری تنظیم هیجان توانستند رفتارهای خود آسیبی را به صورت معنادار پیش بینی نمایند. بنابراین با توجه به نتایج بدست آمده قدرت ایگو و دشواری تنظیم هیجان با احتمال وقوع رفتارهای خود آسیبی مرتبط بوده و لازم است که در تدوین برنامه های مداخله ای و پیشگیرانه مورد توجه قرار گیرند