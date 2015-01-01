Abstract

One of the most important life changes is sexual development and the need for its guidance is sexual morality. This study aimed to identify, design, and validate educational components based on sexual ethics training in secondary high school. The present study was conducted using a mixed exploratory research design. In the qualitative part, the thematic analysis method was used with an inductive approach, and in the quantitative part, the descriptive survey method was used. Then, a 73-item questionnaire was constructed based on the obtained components. The statistical sample in the quantitative section included 375 specialists in the field of curriculum and professors of educational sciences, deputies, and directors of education in Khorasan Razavi province, and faculty members and experts in the field of ethics. To analyze the data, a confirmatory factor analysis method was used.



FINDINGS from content analysis led to the design of an educational model based on sexual ethics training with four main themes (targets, content, teaching-learning methods, and evaluation) and 19 basic themes.



FINDINGS showed that the measurement tool had factor validity. Also, the values related to estimating Cronbach's alpha coefficient to measure the internal correlation of basic themes were higher than 0.7, so the measuring tool related to these concepts had sufficient measurement accuracy. Based on the present findings, it can be stated that the inclusion of educational components based on sexual ethics education can be useful in sexual ethics education among high school students.



Keywords: Sex education, sexual ethics, students, high school.

Language: fa