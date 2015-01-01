|
Balali S, Soleimanpouromran M, Afrasyabi R, Esmaeeli shad B. RRJ 2021; 10(3): 161-170.
(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)
One of the most important life changes is sexual development and the need for its guidance is sexual morality. This study aimed to identify, design, and validate educational components based on sexual ethics training in secondary high school. The present study was conducted using a mixed exploratory research design. In the qualitative part, the thematic analysis method was used with an inductive approach, and in the quantitative part, the descriptive survey method was used. Then, a 73-item questionnaire was constructed based on the obtained components. The statistical sample in the quantitative section included 375 specialists in the field of curriculum and professors of educational sciences, deputies, and directors of education in Khorasan Razavi province, and faculty members and experts in the field of ethics. To analyze the data, a confirmatory factor analysis method was used.
Language: fa