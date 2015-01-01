SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Besharat MA, Jafari F, Gholam Ali Lavasani M. RRJ 2021; 10(2): 35-44.

(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)

unavailable

unavailable

The present study aimed to predict symptoms of anxiety and depression according to interpersonal problems. 362 individuals (220 men, 142 women) selected from the University of Tehran using the convenience sampling method. The participants completed the Inventory of Interpersonal Problems (IIP-60, Horowitz, et al, 1988) and the Stress Depression Anxiety Scale (DASS, Lovibond & Lovibond, 1995). The results indicated that interpersonal problems (assertiveness, sociability, submissiveness, intimacy, responsibility, and controlling) had a significant positive correlation with the symptoms of anxiety and depression (P<0.01). Linear regression analysis showed that interpersonal problems could predict 19.4% of the variance of anxiety symptoms and 21.4% of the variance of depression symptoms. Based on research findings it is important to pay attention to interpersonal problems for preventing symptoms of anxiety and depression.


Language: fa
