Abstract

Self-injury without the intent of suicide, defined as the direct and deliberate destruction of body tissues with no suicidal intent, has grown in clinical significance and study over the last two decades. According to research, this behavior is very common through adolescence, and it is thought to be a coping strategy for dealing with and managing intense negative emotions. The physical and psychological changes that occur during this time, which act as distressing factors, place adolescence at the core of studying this behavior, while personal history may also affect the degree of this distress. The importance of early relationships with parents and developmental experiences in predicting adolescent self-injury behavior has been established. The current study reviews previous studies on the relationship between childhood maltreatment and self-injury behavior, emphasizing explanatory and functional theories. Also, national studies were reviewed in the end, but despite the prevalence of four to five percent among Iranian adolescents, self-injury appears to be overlooked by national researchers.

Language: fa