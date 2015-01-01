|
Each year, thousands of Ontarians experience workplace violence and harassment. Workers in some sectors, including healthcare, retail, and education, are especially likely to be victimized. This article explores the high and rising rates of violence and harassment experienced by educators in Ontario, and identifies four interconnected factors as the cause of this phenomenon: (1) decades of public education defunding, particularly in the area of special education; (2) declining mental health amongst Canadian youth; (3) a restricted statutory right for educators to refuse unsafe work; and (4) widespread underreporting of violent incidents as a result of complex reporting procedures, lack of support from school administrators, and socio-emotional factors. The article goes on to consider union and government responses to the crisis of violence against and the harassment of educators, and concludes by recommending legislative, policy, and programming solutions, together with the principles that must guide their implementation.
