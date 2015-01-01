|
Citation
Koloushani M, Ghorbanzadeh M, Ozguven EE, Ulak MB. Future transportation 2021; 1(3): 414-442.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study investigates the impacts of the noticeable change in mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic with analyzing its impact on the spatiotemporal patterns of crashes in four demographically different counties in Florida. We employed three methods: (1) a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based method to visualize the spatial differences in crash density patterns, (2) a non-parametric method (Kruskal-Wallis) to examine whether the changes in crash densities are statistically significant, and (3) a negative binomial regression-based approach to identify the significant socio-demographic and transportation-related factors contributing to crash count decrease during COVID-19.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; kernel density estimation (KDE); negative binomial regression model; socio-demographics; traffic crashes