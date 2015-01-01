|
Luger-Bazinger C, Zankl C, Klieber K, Hornung-Prähauser V, Rehrl K. Future transportation 2021; 1(3): 657-671.
(Copyright © 2021)
Abstract
|
This study investigates the perceived safety of passengers while being on board of a driverless shuttle without a steward present. The aim of the study is to draw conclusions on factors that influence and contribute to perceived safety of passengers in driverless shuttles. For this, four different test rides were conducted, representing aspects that might challenge passengers’ perceived safety once driverless shuttles become part of public transport: passengers had to ride the shuttle on their own (without a steward present), had to interact with another passenger, and had to react to two different unexpected technical difficulties. Passengers were then asked what had influenced their perceived safety and what would contribute to it.
Language: en
autonomous driving; autonomous shuttles; driverless shuttle; perceived safety