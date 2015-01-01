Abstract

Traffic safety studies need more than what the current micro-simulation models can provide, as they presume that all drivers exhibit safe behaviors. Therefore, existing micro-simulation models are inadequate to evaluate the safety impacts of managed motorway systems such as Variable Speed Limits. All microscopic traffic simulation packages include a core car-following model. This paper highlights the limitations of the existing car-following models to emulate driver behaviour for safety study purposes. It also compares the capabilities of the mainstream car-following models, modelling driver behaviour with precise parameters such as headways and time-to-collisions. The comparison evaluates the robustness of each car-following model for safety metric reproductions. A new car-following model, based on the personal space concept and fish school model is proposed to simulate more accurate traffic metrics. This new model is capable of reflecting changes in the headway distribution after imposing the speed limit from variable speed limit (VSL) systems. This model can also emulate different traffic states and can be easily calibrated. These research findings facilitate assessing and predicting intelligent transportation systems effects on motorways, using microscopic simulation.

