Abstract

The extent of the deployment of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITSs) for work zone construction projects has increased in recent years. However, highway agencies are unable to meet the full demand of the deployment of ITSs in work zones in a fiscally constrained environment. Therefore, it is desirable to establish guidelines to help highway agencies to consider installing ITS in work zones as funding becomes available. The goal of this research is to develop a methodology and guideline to assist project designers in assessing whether a particular work zone construction or maintenance project should be considered for the deployment of one or more ITSs. If so, the guideline would assist in determining the ITSs that would be most appropriate for the project. To achieve this goal, the researchers: (1) investigated technologies and evaluated different ITSs that could be used in work zone projects, (2) selected the criteria that would have to be evaluated to identify the eligible work zone projects for the deployment of ITSs, and (3) developed a selection methodology to assist project designers in selecting one or more work zone ITSs in order to be deployed in the project. The outcomes of this study provide a guideline for use in selecting and implementing ITSs for a work zone construction or maintenance project.

Language: en