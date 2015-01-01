|
Citation
|
Dumke L, van der Haer R, Koos C, Hecker T. SSM Ment. Health 2021; 1: e100005.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Populations in war-torn regions are exposed to a wide array of traumatic events that can cause an enormous psychological burden. Individual characteristics influence the likelihood of being exposed to certain events, pointing to systematic interindividual differences in trauma exposure. However, there is a dearth of studies examining potential patterns of trauma exposure in war regions. In this cross-sectional epidemiological study, we applied a person-centered approach to identify patterns in the exposure to conflict-related traumatic events and determine their impact on commonly reported mental health problems in a population-based sample (N = 1000) from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. We implemented multi-stage random cluster sampling to randomly select adults from 100 villages. Of 1000 adults (Mage = 43.19 years) included in the study, 50% were female.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Democratic Republic of Congo; Latent class analysis; PTSD; Trauma exposure; Trauma patterns; Violence