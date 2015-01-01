|
Chatterji S, Heise L. SSM Ment. Health 2021; 1: e100038.
Several studies confirm that intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization is associated with symptoms of depression among women and men. Less recognized, is the potential role that depression symptoms may play in elevating the risk for IPV victimization and/or perpetration. While both phenomena deserve attention as global health issues in their own right, establishing the extent to which depression symptoms may be a risk factor for IPV as well as a consequence, holds promise to motivate greater attention to mental health issues as part of population-based violence prevention efforts. To advance this area of research and practice, we investigate the bidirectional association between IPV and depression symptoms in the context of a community randomized trial testing a couples based IPV prevention intervention in rural Rwanda.
Depression; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Mental health and violence; Rwanda