Abstract

The future of automotive relies on the mechatronic and electronic systems. The worldwide growth of automotive towards electronic systems suggests that driverless cars would soon be the common commuters. With such improvements safety of the passengers becomes first priority for the manufacturers. Nowadays automobiles come with high end technologies and quick responsive electronic systems. In addition to the passive safety systems, active safety systems definitely avoid collision thereby reducing the chances of injury and death. This project shows the working of an active safety system that is collision avoidance system. To create the model, TINKERCAD software has been used and a detailed working is explained. As a result, the system detects traffic and can alert the driver and stop the vehicle before meeting the collision.



KEYWORDS: Active Safety System, Arduino, Tinkercad, Vehicle Electronics System, Automotive Safety System, Collision Avoidance System, Self-Driving Car, Driverless Vehicle.

Language: en