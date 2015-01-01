SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shin SK, Bae YH, Choi JH. Fire science and engineering 2021; 35(6): 45-52.

Vernacular Title

실태조사를 통한 노인요양병원 피난안전성 확보방안에 관한 연구

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.7731/KIFSE.0632f241

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In long-term care hospitals, there are many patients with reduced mobility and the fire compartment is difficult, so there is a high possibility of large-scale casualties in the event of a fire. Various studies have been conducted to reduce these risks, but studies on problems related to evacuation safety and improvement measures are lacking. Therefore, this study intends to examine the problems related to evacuation safety through a fact-finding survey targeting two hospitals and to suggest improvement measures. As a result, problems related to 1) maintenance of fire doors, 2) establishment of a horizontal evacuation plan, 3) evacuation mechanism, and 4) recognition and implementation of worker evacuation plans were derived, and improvement measures for each problem were suggested.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print