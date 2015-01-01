Abstract

In long-term care hospitals, there are many patients with reduced mobility and the fire compartment is difficult, so there is a high possibility of large-scale casualties in the event of a fire. Various studies have been conducted to reduce these risks, but studies on problems related to evacuation safety and improvement measures are lacking. Therefore, this study intends to examine the problems related to evacuation safety through a fact-finding survey targeting two hospitals and to suggest improvement measures. As a result, problems related to 1) maintenance of fire doors, 2) establishment of a horizontal evacuation plan, 3) evacuation mechanism, and 4) recognition and implementation of worker evacuation plans were derived, and improvement measures for each problem were suggested.

