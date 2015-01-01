|
김, 이, 김, 권. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(5): 9-16.
고층건축물 계단실 내 재실자의 합류를 고려한 수직보행속도 분석에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
unavailable
n a fire incident case in a modern high-rise complex building, most occupants use the stairs to evacuate; hence, it is critical to secure the safety of vertical escape routes, such as the stairs. However, in Korea, the size of the stairwell is stipulated as a universal standard, and there are insufficient regulations and studies on the behavioral characteristics of occupants that may occur during the vertical evacuation of buildings. Therefore, in the evacuation experiment conducted at the W University in Japan, the relationship between the density and velocity of the occupants and the flow coefficient were analyzed during merging in the stairwell to derive a regression equation. When the stair width acted as a variable, the behavioral characteristics of the occupants and the evacuation time inside the stairwell were analyzed to obtain the basic data for improving the evacuation safety in the stairwell.
Language: ko