Abstract

n a fire incident case in a modern high-rise complex building, most occupants use the stairs to evacuate; hence, it is critical to secure the safety of vertical escape routes, such as the stairs. However, in Korea, the size of the stairwell is stipulated as a universal standard, and there are insufficient regulations and studies on the behavioral characteristics of occupants that may occur during the vertical evacuation of buildings. Therefore, in the evacuation experiment conducted at the W University in Japan, the relationship between the density and velocity of the occupants and the flow coefficient were analyzed during merging in the stairwell to derive a regression equation. When the stair width acted as a variable, the behavioral characteristics of the occupants and the evacuation time inside the stairwell were analyzed to obtain the basic data for improving the evacuation safety in the stairwell.



===



고층화, 복합화되는 현대 건축물에서 화재가 발생했을 때 대다수의 재실자는 계단실을 이용하여 피난하기 때문에 계단실과 같은 수직피난로의 안전성을 확보하는 것은 매우 중요한 요소이다. 하지만 국내에서는 계단실의 크기를 일괄적인 기준으로 규정하고 있으며, 건축물의 수직피난 시 발생할 수 있는 재실자의 행동특성에 관한 규정 및 연구는 부족한 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 일본의 W대학에서 실제로 진행된 피난실험을 분석하여 계단실에서 합류가 발생했을 시 재실자의 밀도와 속도 관계 및 유동계수를 분석하여 회귀식을 도출하였고, 피난시뮬레이션을 통해 재실자 수, 계단참, 계단폭이 변수로 작용하였을 때 계단실 내부의 재실자 행동특성 및 피난시간 등을 분석하여 계단실에서의 피난안전성 향상을 위한 기초 데이터를 확보하였다.

Language: ko