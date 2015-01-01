|
배, 윤. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(5): 24-31.
건설공사 현장의 중대 위험요인 화재안전관리 체계 모형 개발 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
In this study, the authors developed a fire safety management system model for critical risk factor assessment in construction sites according to the National Fire Protection Association code Fire Safety Concepts Tree (FSCT). First, the fire statistics and heavy casualties were analyzed, and the critical risk factors as associated with the key causes of fire incident and break out and life-threatening damages were derived. Furthermore, the related laws and regulations were analyzed, and the actual conditions and problems of fire safety management were noted. Next, according to the basic structure of the FSCT, a differentiated strategy was presented to reflect the characteristics of the construction site by dividing it into fire prevention and extinguishing and evacuation management. In addition, the fire safety management personnel were proposed to be assigned for thorough site inspection and management. This model was developed to improve and reinforce the current challenges in fire safety management. In the future, legislators of the construction work, project managers, site managers, supervisors, workers, etc. would use this model as a tool to understand and practice the roles and interrelationships of fire safety strategies more systematically.
Language: ko