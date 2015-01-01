Abstract

In this study, the authors developed a fire safety management system model for critical risk factor assessment in construction sites according to the National Fire Protection Association code Fire Safety Concepts Tree (FSCT). First, the fire statistics and heavy casualties were analyzed, and the critical risk factors as associated with the key causes of fire incident and break out and life-threatening damages were derived. Furthermore, the related laws and regulations were analyzed, and the actual conditions and problems of fire safety management were noted. Next, according to the basic structure of the FSCT, a differentiated strategy was presented to reflect the characteristics of the construction site by dividing it into fire prevention and extinguishing and evacuation management. In addition, the fire safety management personnel were proposed to be assigned for thorough site inspection and management. This model was developed to improve and reinforce the current challenges in fire safety management. In the future, legislators of the construction work, project managers, site managers, supervisors, workers, etc. would use this model as a tool to understand and practice the roles and interrelationships of fire safety strategies more systematically.



본 연구에서는 NFPA Code의 화재안전계층도(FSCT)를 기반으로 건설공사 현장의 중대 위험요인에 대한 화재안전관리 체계 모형을 개발하였다. 먼저 화재 통계와 다수 인명피해 사례를 분석하여 화재 발생과 성장, 인명피해의 주된 원인으로 작용한 중대 위험요인을 도출하고 관련 법규를 분석하여 화재안전관리 실태와 문제점을 분석하였다. 그리고 화재안전계층도의 기본구조에 따라 발화 방지와 소화 및 피난 관리로 구분하여 건설공사 현장의 특성이 반영된 차별화된 전략을 제시하였으며, 현장의 철저한 점검과 관리를 위해 화재안전관리 전담인력을 배치토록 하였다. 이 모형은 현행 화재안전관리상의 문제점을 개선⋅보강하는 차원에서 개발하였으며, 향후 건설공사 입법 관계자, 사업 책임자, 현장 관리⋅감독자, 작업자 등이 화재안전 전략들의 기능과 역할, 상호관계를 보다 체계적으로 이해하고 실천할 수 있는 도구로 활용할 수 있을 것이다.

