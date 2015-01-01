|
구, 서, 김. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(5): 59-65.
AcciMap과 FRAM을 이용한 화학공장 폭발사고 (원인)분석
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
To prevent accidents in chemical plants, it is important to identify the root cause of the accident and suggest countermeasures. When accident factors are known, eliminating the cause of the accident can increase its prevention. The number of factors, including social factors, in addition to human factors, is increasing. When analyzing the cause of an accident when it is complex, advanced, and the connection between processes is high, there is a growing need to approach it with an integrated system analysis method related to the organization, along with a sequential approach to determine the direct cause of the accident. Several countries have introduced and applied techniques for integrated analysis of accidents from a systematic viewpoint, such as AcciMap and the functional resonance accident model (FRAM) that were developed around 2000. However, it remains difficult to find cases or research results applied in Korea. In this study, accidents in Korean chemical factories are analyzed using systematic accident analysis techniques, and a plan to utilize systematic analysis techniques for future accident investigations is developed.
Language: ko