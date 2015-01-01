Abstract

To prevent accidents in chemical plants, it is important to identify the root cause of the accident and suggest countermeasures. When accident factors are known, eliminating the cause of the accident can increase its prevention. The number of factors, including social factors, in addition to human factors, is increasing. When analyzing the cause of an accident when it is complex, advanced, and the connection between processes is high, there is a growing need to approach it with an integrated system analysis method related to the organization, along with a sequential approach to determine the direct cause of the accident. Several countries have introduced and applied techniques for integrated analysis of accidents from a systematic viewpoint, such as AcciMap and the functional resonance accident model (FRAM) that were developed around 2000. However, it remains difficult to find cases or research results applied in Korea. In this study, accidents in Korean chemical factories are analyzed using systematic accident analysis techniques, and a plan to utilize systematic analysis techniques for future accident investigations is developed.



화학공장의 사고를 예방하기 위하여 사고의 근원적인 원인을 밝혀내고 대책을 제시하는 것이 중요하다. 눈에 명확하게 보이는 사고 발생 요인들이 존재한다는 가정에 따라 직접적인 사고원인을 제거하면 사고를 예방할 수 있는 경우가 늘어나며, 사고의 원인도 설비적⋅인적 요인 외에 사회적 요인을 포함한 여러 요인이 복합적으로 작용하는 경우가 증가하고 있다. 특히 복잡⋅고도화되고 공정 간의 연관성이 높은 경우 사고 원인을 분석할 때에는 사고의 직접적인 원인을 찾아내는 순차적인 접근과 함께 조직과 관련된 통합적인 시스템 분석방법으로 접근할 필요성이 커지고 있다. 이와 같은 이유로 국외에서는 2000년 전후로 AcciMap과 FRAM 등 시스템적 관점에서 통합적으로 사고를 분석 하는 기법을 도입하여 적용하고 있으나, 아직 국내에서는 적용된 사례나 연구결과를 찾아보기 어려운 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 국내 화학공장에서 발생한 사고사례를 시스템적 사고분석 기법을 이용하여 사고를 분석하였으며 향후 사고조사 시 시스템적 분석기법을 활용할 수 있는 방안을 제시하였다.

