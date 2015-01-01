|
UL 268 목재 화원을 이용한 실화재실험 및 화재시뮬레이션 비교 연구
To reduce the damage caused by fire detector malfunctions, we investigated the standards and literature pertaining to fire detectors in Korea. The domestic standards cite UL's technical specifications, which provide only the standards and types of combustible materials; however, additional research is needed because no facilities related to the experiments are investigated and no fire experiments have actually been conducted. In this study, we refer to UL 268, which is similar to the domestic standards, as well as detailed experimental conditions and methods to improve smoke detector performances; we also use wood as the combustion material from among the fire sources specified in UL 268. Experiments were conducted to measure the sensitization rates using an optical density meter and repeated to match the wood smoke profile standard provided in UL 268. Furthermore, we compared the smoke concentrations detected by the smoke detectors in the fire experiments with those from fire simulations using FDS software to confirm the detector characteristics. Through these comparisons, we show that this research could be used as preliminary data for performance testing of detectors using UL 268.
Language: ko