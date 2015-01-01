|
임. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(4): 83-96.
국내 연구논문의 키워드 네트워크 분석을 통한 수소충전소 연구개발 동향
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
Global climate change has caused various natural disasters, which has resulted in serious damage to the society. Therefore, there has been a growing interest in utilizing eco-friendly energy sources such as hydrogen fuel. Hydrogen vehicles and infrastructures have been studied extensively. However, the research trends of hydrogen refueling stations have not been systematically analyzed using text mining with domestic research articles. The keyword network and research topics were analyzed based on the Korea Citation Index (KCI) data of the past 10 years. The analysis revealed that "hydrogen refueling station," "fuel cell," and "charging station" are new research keywords. Furthermore, topics such as "hydrogen storage," "hydrogen and electric vehicle," and "safety in hydrogen refueling station" are becoming increasingly popular. These quantitative analysis results provide an insight on the development of hydrogen infrastructure and research policy.
Language: ko