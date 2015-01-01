Abstract

Global climate change has caused various natural disasters, which has resulted in serious damage to the society. Therefore, there has been a growing interest in utilizing eco-friendly energy sources such as hydrogen fuel. Hydrogen vehicles and infrastructures have been studied extensively. However, the research trends of hydrogen refueling stations have not been systematically analyzed using text mining with domestic research articles. The keyword network and research topics were analyzed based on the Korea Citation Index (KCI) data of the past 10 years. The analysis revealed that "hydrogen refueling station," "fuel cell," and "charging station" are new research keywords. Furthermore, topics such as "hydrogen storage," "hydrogen and electric vehicle," and "safety in hydrogen refueling station" are becoming increasingly popular. These quantitative analysis results provide an insight on the development of hydrogen infrastructure and research policy.



전세계적인 기후변화는 기존에는 겪어보지 못했던 자연재난과 같이 예상치 못한 심각한 피해를 발생시키고 있으며, 이로 인해 친환경에너지인 수소 사용에 대한 관심이 증가하고 있다. 국내에서는 수소자동차 보급과 함께 수소충전소와 같은 인프라 구축이 최근 활발하게 이루어지고 있으나 텍스트 마이닝을 활용한 관련 연구동향에 대한 체계적인 분석은 이루어지지 않았다. 본 논문에서는 최근 10년간 한국학술진흥재단 등재지에 게재된 수소충전소 관련 논문들에서 텍스트 마이닝기법을 사용하여 기간별 주요 키워드와 연구주제들을 분석했다. 2017년 이후로 수소충전소, 연료전지, 전기충전소 등이 핵심키워드로 등장했으며 수소저장, 수소자동차, 수소충전소 안전관련 주제들의 연구비중이 증가하고 있음을 확인할 수 있었다. 이런 정량적인 분석결과는 국내 수소인프라의 효율적인 구축을 위한 연구와 정책방향 수립에 활용될 수 있을 것이다.

