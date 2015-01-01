Abstract

The core purpose of this study is to provide useful information for educational and psychological programs for outdoor fire-fighters by comprehensive analysis of their repeated experience in exposure to fatal accidents and overcoming them. To this end, eight outdoor fire officials in charge of rescue and emergency affairs were selected as subjects of the study at a fire Station in Cheonan and conducted in-depth interviews. Subsequently, interview data were analyzed through Giorgi's phenomenological analysis method and 10 essential themes were derived as followings; the sorriness and regret of his inexperience at the scene of the fatal accident, the painfulness and sorriness for the inevitable fatal accident, a frightening and trembling emotional experience, the blocked emotional response, an emotionless experience, the spread of anxiety, the realization of the importance of confrontation, the realization of the importance of time to escape stress, an experience in the power of empathy and comfort from family and colleagues, and an experience in the importance of professional calling consciousness.



본 연구는 외근직 소방공무원들의 반복적 사망사건 노출 경험과 극복에 대한 일련의 과정을 종합적으로 이해하여 외근직 소방공무원들을 위한 교육 및 심리프로그램에 유용한 정보를 제공하고자 하였다. 천안 소재 A 소방서에서 구조 및 구급 업무를 담당하고 있는 외근직 소방공무원 8명을 연구대상자로 선정하여 심층 면담을 시행하였으며, 면담 결과를 Giorgi의 현상학적 분석 방법을 활용하여 분석한 결과 사망사고 현장에서의 본인의 미숙한 대처로 인한 아쉬움과 미련, 어찌할 수 없는 사망사고 현장에서의 안타까움과 미안함, 두렵고 공포스러운 감정 경험, 감정반응을 차단함, 감정 불능의 경험, 불안감의 확산, 직면의 중요성 깨달음, 스트레스로부터 온전히 벗어날 수 있는 시간의 중요성 깨달음, 가족·동료들의 공감과 위로가 주는 힘 경험, 직업적 소명 의식의 중요성 경험이라는 10개의 본질적 주제가 도출되었다.

