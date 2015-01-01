Abstract

The lithium-ion battery is the most popular type of secondary battery because of its high energy density. It has been widely used in mobile power and energy storage systems. However, several accidents can occur in systems using lithium-ion batteries, and most of the reported losses have resulted from battery fires and explosions. In this study, a cone calorimeter experiment was performed to investigate the fire characteristics of lithium-ion batteries and assess their heat release rate (HRR), which is the most representative property for fire events. Fires involving cylindrical standard batteries consist of two combustion stages. The first burning stage is due to the package material and intercalated lithium of the battery, and the second stage is attributed to the thermal runaway reactions of the electrolyte. The second combustion stage has a greater peak HRR than the first stage and is accompanied by a violent explosion. In a comparison of the HRRs with the oxygen consumption rate, the HRRs measured on the basis of the mass loss rate show higher maximum values and extremely narrow heat release times.



===



리튬이온 배터리는 높은 에너지 밀도를 가지고 있어 이차전지 중 가장 일반적이며 에너지저장시스템 뿐 아니라 자동 차 전력원 등에도 널리 사용 되고 있다. 그러나 리튬이온 배터리를 사용하는 시스템에서 사고가 발생하면 배터리 화재와 폭발을 통해 매우 큰 손실을 가져온다는 사실이 확인되었다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 리튬이온 배터리 화재 특성을 규명하고 가장 중요한 대표 화재 물리량인 열방출율을 산정하기 위해 콘칼로리미터 실험을 수행하였다. 원통형 표준 배터리 화재의 특성은 크게 두 연소단계로 구성되는데, 초기 단계에서는 포장물질과 구성요소 사이의 리튬이 누출되어 연소하고 두 번째 연소단계에서는 열폭주에 의해 배터리의 전해질 대부분이 증발하여 연소한다. 두 번째 연소단계에서의 열방출율이 상대적으로 큰 값을 나타내고 매우 강한 폭발을 수반하기도 한다. 콘칼로리미터에서 산소 소모율로 측정한 열방출율은 질량감소율로 산정한 값보다 더 작은 최대값을 보이고 폭넓은 열방출 시간을 나타낸다.

Language: ko