정, 오. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(3): 34-41.
설계화재와 거실제연설비 성능에 관한 연구
The effects of the size of a designed fire on the ventilation system of an adjacent zone is estimated in this study based on a visibility requirement of 5 m in a non-fire zone at 600 s after ignition. To verify the adequacy of the fire dynamics simulator (FDS) input file, smoke movement and ceiling temperature under the hot smoke test conditions of AS4391-1999 were compared with those from the FDS results. The average temperatures measured at 12 locations were within the range of ± 2σ, with the exception of one point, and predicted smoke movement adequately. The size of the designed fire was analyzed in terms of the air volume conditions of the NFSC 501 for a heat release rate (HRR) of 1650 kW (air supply and exhaust at 45,000 cubic meters per hour (CMH)) as well as air volume conditions for a HRR of 1100 kW (air supply at 35,606 CMH and exhaust at 32,506 CMH). It was determined that one of the major factors influencing the required safety egress time was the mixture of downdraft airflow from the diffusers and smoke layer crossing the ventilation boundary.
Language: ko