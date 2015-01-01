Abstract

The effects of the size of a designed fire on the ventilation system of an adjacent zone is estimated in this study based on a visibility requirement of 5 m in a non-fire zone at 600 s after ignition. To verify the adequacy of the fire dynamics simulator (FDS) input file, smoke movement and ceiling temperature under the hot smoke test conditions of AS4391-1999 were compared with those from the FDS results. The average temperatures measured at 12 locations were within the range of ± 2σ, with the exception of one point, and predicted smoke movement adequately. The size of the designed fire was analyzed in terms of the air volume conditions of the NFSC 501 for a heat release rate (HRR) of 1650 kW (air supply and exhaust at 45,000 cubic meters per hour (CMH)) as well as air volume conditions for a HRR of 1100 kW (air supply at 35,606 CMH and exhaust at 32,506 CMH). It was determined that one of the major factors influencing the required safety egress time was the mixture of downdraft airflow from the diffusers and smoke layer crossing the ventilation boundary.



===



본 연구에서는 상호제연방식을 대상으로 발화 후 600 s에서 비화재 구역의 가시거리 5 m를 기준으로 급⋅배기 풍량에 따른 적정 설계화재 크기를 추정하였다. FDS 입력조건의 적정성을 검증하기 위해 AS 4391-1999에 따른 고온연기시험에서 측정된 천정류 온도와 연기흐름을 FDS 결과와 비교하였다. 분석 결과, 측정된 천정류 온도 12 개소 중 11 개소에서 FDS의 평균온도 ± 2σ 이내였고, 연기유동도 매우 유사하게 모사하였다. 동일한 입력조건을 적용하여 추정된 설계화재 크기는 NFSC 501의 요구 풍량 (급⋅배기 풍량 45,000 CMH) 조건에선 HRR = 1,650 kW 이하로 분석되었고, 실측 풍량 (급기 35,606 CMH, 배기 32,506 CMH) 조건에선 HRR = 1,100 kW 이하였다. 비화재 구역 가시거리 저하의 주요 원인은 제연경계 하단의 낮은 임계유속으로 인한 비화재구역으로의 연기유출과 천정에 설치된 급기 디퓨져의 하강기류의 혼합에 의한 것으로 분석되었다.

Language: ko