Abstract

In performance-based design applied to domestic buildings, when evaluating evacuation by fire alarm, safety evaluation by single-floor horizontal evacuation contradicts the priority alarm method of the immediately upper and four higher floors, which is the fire alarm standard of the current firefighting design, making it difficult to improve evacuation safety through safety in performance-based design. Therefore, by analyzing the domestic fire alarm design standards and evaluating the evacuation simulation case by case for a single floor, immediate upper floor, and four floors directly above, the evacuation evaluation is performed through priority alarm evacuation according to the size of the building. It was judged to be suited to actual conditions. Therefore, a performance-based design is proposed as a method of evaluating evacuation safety by including the floor classification and providing an evacuation personnel calculation reflecting the priority alarm method above according to the size of the building and an analysis of congestion and evacuation delay phenomena.



국내 건축물에 적용하고 있는 성능위주설계에서 화재경보에 의한 피난평가 시 단일층 수평피난으로 안전성을 판단하는 것은 현재 소방설계의 화재경보기준인 직상층, 직상4개층 우선경보방식과 상충되어 성능위주설계를 통한 피난안전성 향상에 어려움이 있다. 따라서, 국내 화재경보방식 설계기준을 분석하고 단일층, 직상층, 직상4개층 우선경보방식별 피난시뮬레이션을 Case별로 비교평가한 결과, 건축물 규모에 따라 우선경보피난을 선택하여 피난평가를 하는 경우가 현실에 부합한다고 판단하였다. 그러므로 성능위주설계는 건축물의 규모에 따른 직상발화 우선경보방식을 반영한 층구분과 피난인원의 산정을 피난평가에 반영하고, 그 정체 및 피난지연현상을 분석하여 피난안전성을 평가하는 방법으로 제안하고자 한다.

Language: ko