Citation
허, 정. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(3): 127-133.
Vernacular Title
성능위주설계시 화재경보방식에 따른 피난평가의 방향연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In performance-based design applied to domestic buildings, when evaluating evacuation by fire alarm, safety evaluation by single-floor horizontal evacuation contradicts the priority alarm method of the immediately upper and four higher floors, which is the fire alarm standard of the current firefighting design, making it difficult to improve evacuation safety through safety in performance-based design. Therefore, by analyzing the domestic fire alarm design standards and evaluating the evacuation simulation case by case for a single floor, immediate upper floor, and four floors directly above, the evacuation evaluation is performed through priority alarm evacuation according to the size of the building. It was judged to be suited to actual conditions. Therefore, a performance-based design is proposed as a method of evaluating evacuation safety by including the floor classification and providing an evacuation personnel calculation reflecting the priority alarm method above according to the size of the building and an analysis of congestion and evacuation delay phenomena.
Language: ko