Abstract

Unwanted fire alarms of firefighting facilities is the cause of reducing the reliability of firefighting facilities for occupants. Accordingly, it is intended to review the theoretical background of unwanted fire alarms of firefighting facilities and to investigate opinions of firefighting-related workers on unwanted fire alarms. There were 282 participants, all of whom participated online. The majority of respondents were those who had a lot of experience and could distinguish between unwanted fire alarms and fire reports. In addition, in detail, the equipment and location of the generator, the time of the occurrence, the cause of the occurrence, the management method, and the subject were identified. As a result, it was confirmed that the most unwanted fire alarms were in the detector, and there was a problem in the function or environment. Hence, consideration of temperature and humidity was necessary.



===



소방시설의 비화재보는 재실자의 소방시설 신뢰성을 저감시키는 원인이 된다. 이에 따라 소방시설의 비화재보에 대한 이론적 배경을 검토하고, 비화재보에 대한 소방관련업 종사자들의 의견을 조사하고자 한다. 대상 인원은 282명이고 모두 온라인으로 참여하였다. 응답자의 대다수가 비화재보와 화재보를 구분할 수 있는 경력자로 구성되었다. 또 세부적으로 비화재보 발생 기기 및 장소, 발생 시기, 발생 요인 및 원인, 관리방법 등에 대해서 파악하였다. 결과로 화재감지기에서 비화재보가 가장 많았고, 기능이나 환경적으로 문제가 있어 온도와 습도에 대한 고려가 필요함을 확인하였다.

Language: ko