최, 황, 이. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(2): 31-38.
비화재보에 대한 소방관련종사자의 설문조사 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
Unwanted fire alarms of firefighting facilities is the cause of reducing the reliability of firefighting facilities for occupants. Accordingly, it is intended to review the theoretical background of unwanted fire alarms of firefighting facilities and to investigate opinions of firefighting-related workers on unwanted fire alarms. There were 282 participants, all of whom participated online. The majority of respondents were those who had a lot of experience and could distinguish between unwanted fire alarms and fire reports. In addition, in detail, the equipment and location of the generator, the time of the occurrence, the cause of the occurrence, the management method, and the subject were identified. As a result, it was confirmed that the most unwanted fire alarms were in the detector, and there was a problem in the function or environment. Hence, consideration of temperature and humidity was necessary.
Language: ko