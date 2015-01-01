|
임, 최, 최. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(2): 45-52.
효과적인 피난을 위한 보행거리 및 출구 폭에 대한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
unavailable
With increasing industrialization, large-scale, complex, and high-rise buildings are under way; therefore, Korea's building and fire-fighting laws need to be modified to ensure the use of active measures backed by performance-based design. However, the current standard of domestic performance-based design is weaker than that of overseas standards for fire scenarios and other specific conditions. In this study, the domestic and foreign standards and simulations were reviewed to determine the criteria for walking distance and entrance width and a reasonable and safe evacuation time in the event of an evacuation situation.
Language: ko