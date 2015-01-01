Abstract

With increasing industrialization, large-scale, complex, and high-rise buildings are under way; therefore, Korea's building and fire-fighting laws need to be modified to ensure the use of active measures backed by performance-based design. However, the current standard of domestic performance-based design is weaker than that of overseas standards for fire scenarios and other specific conditions. In this study, the domestic and foreign standards and simulations were reviewed to determine the criteria for walking distance and entrance width and a reasonable and safe evacuation time in the event of an evacuation situation.



국내 성능위주설계의 기준은 화재 시나리오 및 기타 구체적인 조건들을 제시하는 해외 기준에 비해 빈약하여 실제와 유사한 피난시간 도출에 어려움이 있다. 이에 본 연구에서는 피난상황 발생 시, 내부 재실자가 안전하게 피난할 수 있는 합리적인 피난시간을 도출하기 위해 국내외 기준 검토 및 시뮬레이션을 통해 보행거리 및 출입구 폭에 대한 기준을 제시하고자 했다. 본 연구의 제시안은 피난동선과 출입구의 유효 폭을 적용하는 직접적인 방법과 장애물이 많은 장소나 출구가 2개 이상인 경우 등 화재실의 특성에 맞는 피난 해석 조건을 마련함으로써 다양한 화재 시나리오를 포괄적으로 적용할 수 있도록 제시하였다. 시뮬레이션 결과 피난 관련 요소의 측정 기준의 부재로 국내외 기준 및 본 연구에서 제시하는 제시안의 기준에 따라, 피난시간에서 큰 차이가 발생한 것으로 확인되었다. 본 논문의 결과를 기반으로 화재 시나리오의 선정 및 피난시간 결정 요소들에 대한 측정 기준을 제시하여 내부 재실자들의 안전을 보장할 수 있는 실효성 있는 피난 설계에 대한 추가적인 연구가 필요하다고 생각된다.

