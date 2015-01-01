Abstract

n this paper, fire and evacuation simulations are conducted for the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) factory clean room, and a plan to improve performance standards in the field of performance-based design simulation is suggested. First of all, fire and evacuation risk factors in the clean room were derived through fire accidents and previous research. And fire and evacuation simulations were performed using the derived risk factors as variables. As a result of the simulations, it was found that 'air conditioning equipment', 'working capacity', 'door setting method' and 'life safety evaluation method' have an influence on the life safety evaluation. Finally, a plan to improve the standards for fire and evacuation simulation was suggested to reflect the factors influencing the life safety evaluation.



본 논문에서는 MLCC 공장 클린룸을 대상으로 화재 및 피난 시뮬레이션을 실시하고, 그 결과분석을 기반으로 성능위주설계 시뮬레이션 분야 수행기준의 개선방안을 제시하고자 한다. 우선 화재사고사례 및 선행연구의 고찰을 통해 클린룸의 화재⋅피난위험요인을 도출하였으며, 도출된 위험요인을 변수로 화재⋅피난시뮬레이션을 수행하였다. 시뮬레이션 수행결과 '공조설비 작동여부', '근무인원의 수', '출구설정 방법'과 '인명안전성 평가방법'이 인명안전성 평가에 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났으며, 최종적으로 본 논문에서는 인명안전성 평가에 영향을 미치는 요인들을 반영하기 위한 화재 및 피난시뮬레이션 수행기준의 개선방안을 제시하였다.

Language: en