Vernacular Title
화재⋅피난시뮬레이션을 통한 MLCC 사업장 클린룸의 위험성 평가
Abstract
n this paper, fire and evacuation simulations are conducted for the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) factory clean room, and a plan to improve performance standards in the field of performance-based design simulation is suggested. First of all, fire and evacuation risk factors in the clean room were derived through fire accidents and previous research. And fire and evacuation simulations were performed using the derived risk factors as variables. As a result of the simulations, it was found that 'air conditioning equipment', 'working capacity', 'door setting method' and 'life safety evaluation method' have an influence on the life safety evaluation. Finally, a plan to improve the standards for fire and evacuation simulation was suggested to reflect the factors influencing the life safety evaluation.
Language: en