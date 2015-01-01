|
Citation
|
김, 남, 홍. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(2): 74-83.
|
Vernacular Title
|
소방대원의 화학테러 대응 인식 및 교육⋅훈련에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study identifies the characteristics and influencing factors among survey respondents in response to domestic chemical terrorism by targeting firefighters sent to the front line of chemical accidents and chemical terrorism sites. It was carried out to present more efficient improvement measures for chemical terrorism. Regarding "Education and Training on Chemical Terrorism," there were 3.01 points for "Education's Information Transferability," 2.65 points for "Satisfaction with Training Facilities," 3.11 points for "Training (Theoretical) Effectiveness," and 3.16 points for "Training (Practice) Effectiveness." In total, 42.9% of the negative responses were regarding the satisfaction level of training facilities, demonstrating that domestic training facilities were the biggest problem in establishing current countermeasures. Rather than the training curriculum, it was judged that the training facilities were insufficient or absent, and it is necessary to secure and improve these facilities. Based on the survey results, training methods for team-level tactics and joint tactics between departments, hazard and risk assessment training for accident site commanders, and education on effective equipment utilization should be intensively conducted to secure safety and improve the response capabilities of field staff.
Language: ko