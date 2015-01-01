Abstract

This study identifies the characteristics and influencing factors among survey respondents in response to domestic chemical terrorism by targeting firefighters sent to the front line of chemical accidents and chemical terrorism sites. It was carried out to present more efficient improvement measures for chemical terrorism. Regarding "Education and Training on Chemical Terrorism," there were 3.01 points for "Education's Information Transferability," 2.65 points for "Satisfaction with Training Facilities," 3.11 points for "Training (Theoretical) Effectiveness," and 3.16 points for "Training (Practice) Effectiveness." In total, 42.9% of the negative responses were regarding the satisfaction level of training facilities, demonstrating that domestic training facilities were the biggest problem in establishing current countermeasures. Rather than the training curriculum, it was judged that the training facilities were insufficient or absent, and it is necessary to secure and improve these facilities. Based on the survey results, training methods for team-level tactics and joint tactics between departments, hazard and risk assessment training for accident site commanders, and education on effective equipment utilization should be intensively conducted to secure safety and improve the response capabilities of field staff.



화학사고 및 화학테러 현장에 일선으로 투입되는 소방대원을 대상으로 국내 화학테러 대응과 관련하여 설문 응답자들의 특성 및 영향요인을 파악하고 이를 토대로 화학테러에 보다 효율적인 개선방안을 제시하기 위한 목적으로 수행되었다. '화학테러 관련 교육 및 훈련'에 관하여 '교육의 정보 전달성' 3.01점, '훈련 시설에 대한 만족도' 2.65점, '훈련(이론) 실효성' 3.11점, '훈련(실습) 실효성' 3.16점으로 나타났다. 훈련 시설 만족도에 관한 부정응답이 42.9%로 국내 훈련 시설이 현 대응방안 수립에 가장 큰 문제점으로 나타나는 것으로 확인되었다. 훈련 커리큘럼 보다는 훈련 시설의 미흡 또는 부재로 판단되었고, 훈련장의 확보와 개선이 필요한 것으로 판단되었다. 조사결과에 따라 현장 대원의 안전성 확보와 대응 능력 향상을 위한 제언으로서 다양한 특수재난 분야의 훈련장 확보가 필요하며, 팀 단위 전술 및 부처간 합동 전술을 위한 훈련법, 사고현장 지휘관 대상 위험평가교육, 그리고 적정 장비 활용법 교육 등이 집중적으로 이루어져야 하겠다.

