Abstract

This study analyzes the perception, status, and problems of domestic firefighters related to chemical accidents and chemical terror response equipment. "How to use on-site response facilities and equipment" was 10% when "0 times" and 28.4% when "1 to 4 times," indicating that the importance of the 'experience' category is greatly increased when there is a lack of relative experience. As for whether measurement equipment is retained, 20.0% of negative responses in the 'special structure' were found to differ in function by "Duty." The effects of equipment-related proficiency and preference appear to be differences in equipment primarily held by special and chemical rescue teams. Problems with on-site response will require advisory experts on post-processing and analyses and the training of professional firefighters. Accordingly, through intensive interest and analyses in the field of special disaster responses, securing expertise, and fostering professional personnel, these problems can be addressed.



본 논문은 화학사고 및 화학테러 대응 장비에 관하여 국내 소방대원들의 인식, 현황 및 문제점을 파악하기 위한 연구이다. '현장대응 시설 및 장비 사용법'은 '0회'일 때 10%, '1~4회' 28.4%로 나타나 상대적 경험이 부족할 시 중요도가 크게 늘어나는 것을 볼 수 있다. 측정 장비 보유 여부 및 신뢰도에 관해서는 긍정 응답으로 조사되었고 '특수구조'에서 20.0%의 부정 응답이 나타난 것은 직무별 기능에서의 차이가 있다고 판단되었다. 장비 관련 숙련도와 선호도의 영향에서는 특수구조대와 화학구조대의 중점적으로 보유하고 있는 장비의 차이로 나타났다. 현장대응 시 문제점에서는 사후 처리 및 분석에 관한 자문 전문가 활용 및 전문 소방관의 양성이 필요할 것이며, 이에 따라 특수재난 대응 분야의 집중적인 관심과 분석을 통하여 전문성 확보와 전문 대원 육성 등이 집중적으로 이루어져야 할 것으로 기대한다.

