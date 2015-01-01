|
김, 최, 남, 홍. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(2): 84-91.
화학사고⋅테러 관련 대응장비 인식 및 현황 조사에 관한 연구
This study analyzes the perception, status, and problems of domestic firefighters related to chemical accidents and chemical terror response equipment. "How to use on-site response facilities and equipment" was 10% when "0 times" and 28.4% when "1 to 4 times," indicating that the importance of the 'experience' category is greatly increased when there is a lack of relative experience. As for whether measurement equipment is retained, 20.0% of negative responses in the 'special structure' were found to differ in function by "Duty." The effects of equipment-related proficiency and preference appear to be differences in equipment primarily held by special and chemical rescue teams. Problems with on-site response will require advisory experts on post-processing and analyses and the training of professional firefighters. Accordingly, through intensive interest and analyses in the field of special disaster responses, securing expertise, and fostering professional personnel, these problems can be addressed.
Language: ko