박, 황, 최. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(2): 124-133.
연결송수관설비의 효과적인 활용방안에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
According to the current firefighting facility ordinance, connecting water pipes can be more than five stories in length, and the installation standard is applied to specific objects with a total floor area of > 6,000 m2 or more than seven stories. This standard is intended to enable fire brigades to quickly move to a fire point and extinguish a fire with extinguishing water supplied smoothly. However, the strict fire safety standards make it possible to install both the connecting water pipe facility and the indoor fire hydrant and sprinkler connecting the water outlet, thus creating a fire extinguishing facility that firefighters cannot use at the fire site. In this study, both domestic and foreign standards and fire cases of consolidated water pipes were reviewed, and various problems were analyzed through field surveys, experiments, and surveys. In addition, using the engineering mathematical calculation method and mathematical calculation program, it was confirmed that direct delivery to the 50th floor is possible with the A1 pump on fire trucks. The fire safety standards have been revised to ensure that fire brigades can extinguish fires under any circumstances, and it is suggested that piping should be installed.
Language: ko