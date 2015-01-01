Abstract

According to the current firefighting facility ordinance, connecting water pipes can be more than five stories in length, and the installation standard is applied to specific objects with a total floor area of > 6,000 m2 or more than seven stories. This standard is intended to enable fire brigades to quickly move to a fire point and extinguish a fire with extinguishing water supplied smoothly. However, the strict fire safety standards make it possible to install both the connecting water pipe facility and the indoor fire hydrant and sprinkler connecting the water outlet, thus creating a fire extinguishing facility that firefighters cannot use at the fire site. In this study, both domestic and foreign standards and fire cases of consolidated water pipes were reviewed, and various problems were analyzed through field surveys, experiments, and surveys. In addition, using the engineering mathematical calculation method and mathematical calculation program, it was confirmed that direct delivery to the 50th floor is possible with the A1 pump on fire trucks. The fire safety standards have been revised to ensure that fire brigades can extinguish fires under any circumstances, and it is suggested that piping should be installed.



현 소방시설법령상 연결송수관설비는 5층 이상으로서 연면적 6,000 m2 이상 또는 지하층을 포함한 층수가 7층 이상인 특정대상물에 설치기준을 적용하고 있다. 이 기준은 소방대가 신속하게 화점으로 이동하여 원활히 공급되는 소화용수로 화재진압을 할 수 있도록 하는데 목적이 있다. 그러나 허술한 화재안전기준은 연결송수관설비와 옥내소화전・스프링클러 연결송수구를 겸용으로 설치 가능케 하여 소방관이 화재현장에서 활용할 수 없는 소화활동설비로 전락시켰다. 본 연구에서는 연결송수관의 국내외 기준과 화재사례를 살펴보고, 현지조사와 실험 및 설문조사를 통하여 여러 가지 문제점을 분석하였다. 또한, 공학적 수리계산법 및 수리계산 프로그램을 이용하여 소방차용 A1펌프로 50층까지 직접송수가 가능함을 확인한 바, 화재안전기준을 개정하여 어떠한 상황에서도 소방대가 화재를 진압할 수 있는 연결송수관설비용 전용배관을 설치할 것을 제언하였다.

