Abstract

A computational study was performed to evaluate the effects of compartment size on backdraft intensity. The compartment sizes were selected such that each direction was enlarged by a factor of 2, 2.5, 2.625, and 3 based on the reduced-scale compartment of a previous experimental study. A fire dynamics simulator was used for the computation, and a large eddy simulation and a mixing-controlled fast chemistry combustion model were adopted.



RESULTS revealed that the overall equivalence ratio defined by the amounts of fuel inside the compartment and oxygen induced from the opening had similar values at the moment when the air reached the inside wall. The fuel-air mixing inside the compartment was found to be achieved more rapidly with a decreased compartment size. The peaks of pressure and heat release rate inside the compartment increased with an increase in compartment size. However, these peaks were found to increase exponentially with an increase in the ratio of the compartment volume and opening size, and the correlation showed a very high R-squared value.



===



구획실 크기가 백드래프트의 강도의 미치는 영향을 검토하기 위해 기존 실험연구의 축소 구획실 크기를 기준으로 하여 각 방향을 2배, 2.5배, 2.625배, 3배 확장시킨 구획실에서 발생하는 백드래프트에 대한 전산해석을 수행하였다. 개구부의 길이도 구획실 크기 비율에 맞춰 확장시켰다. 전산해석에는 FDS가 이용되었으며 대와동모사 기법과 Mixing-controlled fast chemistry 연소모델을 이용한 시뮬레이션이 수행되었다. 얻어진 결과로서, 구획실 벽면 근처의 위치에 공기가 도달하는 시점에서는 구획실 크기에 상관없이 구획실 내 연료량과 유입 공기량으로 정의되는 총괄 당량비 값은 큰 차이를 보이지 않고 유사하였다. 그리고 총괄 당량비를 통해 구획실 내부의 전체적인 연료-공기 혼합은 구획실 크기가 작을수록 빨리 이루어짐을 알 수 있었다. 또한 구획실 크기가 커질수록 구획실 내 최고압력 값과 최고 열발생률 값은 높아지는 것을 알 수 있었다. 그러나 개구부 크기까지 고려한 구획실 체적-개구부 면적 비율이 증가할수록 최고압력은 지수적으로 증가하며 이들의 상관관계는 매우 높다는 점을 확인할 수 있었다.

Language: ko