Abstract

In the event of danger (e.g., a building fire), the effectiveness of the Exit light pictogram that serves as an evacuation guide was studied and an improvement suggested. The types and installation cases of Exit light pictograms used in Korea were examined, and the types and cases of International Standards Organization (ISO) 16069 (Safety way guidance system (SWGS)) pictograms were compared and analyzed. Based on the analysis results, various pictograms were selected for further study. An understanding of fire fighters and college students was surveyed, and a pictogram selection survey was conducted to identify a clear evacuation meaning. Looking at the results of the survey, 96% of the respondents understood the meaning of the "Running Man" on the Exit light installed at the top of the evacuation exit, and 4% answered "I don't know." When the "Running Man" and an "Arrow" were marked together, 18% gave an accurate response indicating the direction of evacuation, and the response "Do not know" decreased to 3 %p. In addition, regarding the pictogram selection survey with the clearest meaning of evacuation, both groups selected Type (text+pictogram) most frequently, and gave the lowest ranking to the "Running Man" pictogram currently used. the Exit light pictogram "Running Man" currently used at evacuation exits received a lower understanding than that of the pictogram including "Arrows." and a meaningful result was derived that it was necessary to improve it.



===



본 연구에서는 건물내 화재 등의 위험상황 때 피난안내 역할을 하는 유도등 픽토그램의 문제점을 도출하고 개선방안을 제시하였다. 국내에서 사용되는 유도등 픽토그램의 종류와 설치사례를 살펴보고 또한 국제표준기구 ISO 16069 (Safety way guidance system SWGS) 픽토그램의 종류와 사례를 비교ㆍ분석하였다. 또한 이 분석결과를 토대로 다양한 픽토그램을 선정하여 소방관과 대학생을 대상으로 이해도 조사와 피난의 의미전달이 명확한 픽토그램 선택조사를 실시하였다. 픽토그램 이해도 조사 결과를 살펴보면, 응답자의 '96%'는 피난구 상단에 설치되는 유도등 '런닝맨'의 의미를 이해하고 있었으며, '4%'는 '모름'이라고 응답하였다. '런닝맨'과 '화살표'를 함께 표기하면 '18%'는 피난방향까지 제시하는 정확한 응답을 하였고, '모름'의 응답이 3 %p 줄었다. 또한 피난의 의미전달이 가장 분명한 픽토그램 선택 조사에서는 두 그룹 모두가 (문자+픽토그램)형을 가장 많이 선택하였으며, 현재 출입구 상단에 사용중인 '런닝맨' 픽토그램의 순위는 최하위이거나 하위순위로 나타났다. 본 연구를 통하여, 현재 피난구 상단에 사용되는 유도등 픽토그램('런닝맨')의 이해도는 '화살표'를 포함하는 픽토그램보다 낮게 나타났으며, 이를 개선할 필요가 있다는 의미 있는 결과를 도출하였다

Language: ko