정. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(1): 85-92.
유도등 픽토그램 개선 방안에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
In the event of danger (e.g., a building fire), the effectiveness of the Exit light pictogram that serves as an evacuation guide was studied and an improvement suggested. The types and installation cases of Exit light pictograms used in Korea were examined, and the types and cases of International Standards Organization (ISO) 16069 (Safety way guidance system (SWGS)) pictograms were compared and analyzed. Based on the analysis results, various pictograms were selected for further study. An understanding of fire fighters and college students was surveyed, and a pictogram selection survey was conducted to identify a clear evacuation meaning. Looking at the results of the survey, 96% of the respondents understood the meaning of the "Running Man" on the Exit light installed at the top of the evacuation exit, and 4% answered "I don't know." When the "Running Man" and an "Arrow" were marked together, 18% gave an accurate response indicating the direction of evacuation, and the response "Do not know" decreased to 3 %p. In addition, regarding the pictogram selection survey with the clearest meaning of evacuation, both groups selected Type (text+pictogram) most frequently, and gave the lowest ranking to the "Running Man" pictogram currently used. the Exit light pictogram "Running Man" currently used at evacuation exits received a lower understanding than that of the pictogram including "Arrows." and a meaningful result was derived that it was necessary to improve it.
Language: ko