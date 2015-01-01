|
Citation
|
Satria R, Aguero-Valverde J, Castro M. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(11): 1240-1262.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Improving traffic safety is a priority of most transportation agencies around the world. As part of traffic safety management strategies, efforts have focused on developing more accurate crash-frequency models and on identifying contributing factors in order to implement better countermeasures to improve traffic safety. Over time, models have increased in complexity and computational time. Bayesian models using the MCMC method have been commonly used in traffic safety analyses because of their ability to deal with complex models. Recently, the INLA approach has appeared as an alternative to the MCMC method by significantly reducing the computing time. In this study, an INLA-CAR model is developed to assess crashes by severity at the segment level on a highway section in Banda Aceh, Indonesia and is compared with a Bayesian non-spatial model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bayesian analysis; INLA; road crash; spatial correlation