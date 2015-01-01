Abstract

Despite the numerous benefits inherent in the use of motorcycles, they are associated with the highest fatalities, particularly in Asia. Besides, although crashes can occur at any time and place, research shows some spatio-temporal trends in crash data exists and can be harnessed to understand factors influencing crashes at a more detailed level. Nevertheless, studies investigating the factors influencing motorcycle crashes in these critical areas are non-existent. This study explores the associations between risk factors influencing fatal motorcycle crashes at critical crash locations in Korea using crash data spanning 2012 to 2017 and comprising fatal motorcycle crashes on urban and rural roads in the country. The investigation was performed by first identifying crash observations that occurred at critical locations based on the frequency of motorcycle crashes. Using a robust data mining technique and appropriate thresholds, strong rules comprising chains of factors influencing crashes based on the riders" fault were identified. From the analysis results, it was identified that most critical locations are located in Seoul, and newly critical locations were found in the peripheral cities of Seoul. In general, most chains of factors influencing motorcycle safety at critical locations included freight trucks, intersections, and safety distance violations. At-fault motorcycle crashes were likely to occur on Saturdays due to reckless riding. Besides, not-at-fault motorcycle crashes are likely to be rear-ended and head-on collisions. Based on the findings of the study, several engineering, enforcement, and education-related policy recommendations were provided for both local and international use.

Language: ko