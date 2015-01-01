Abstract

Recently, opinions are divided over the issue of raising and lowering the speed limit on highways, and it is difficult to design and reset appropriate values ​​for the current speed limit on highways. In this study, the number of traffic accidents in the sections where the speed limit on expressways was previously adjusted upwards and downwards in Korea is investigated and divided by accident characteristics to conduct a Before and After evaluation with comparison group study analysis. Through analysis, between raising and lowering the maximum speed limit of expressways.



최근 고속도로 제한속도 상향 조정과 하향 조정의 문제를 둘러싼 의견이 분분하고, 현재 고속도로 제한속도에 대하여 적절한 수치를 설계하여 재설정하기에 어려움을 겪고 있다. 본 연구에서는 고속도로 제한속도의 변화를 기존에 국내에서 상향 및 하향 조정 되었던 구간의 교통사고건수를 조사하고 사고 특성별로 나누어 Before and After evaluation with comparison group study 분석을 진행할 예정이다. 분석을 통하여 고속도로의 최고제한속도를 상향하는 것과 하향하는 것 중

Language: ko