Abstract

The paper investigates the accidents and fatalities on the main road network in the North-West Region of Romania over a period of 4 years (2015-2018). The aim of the paper is to highlight some shortcomings and suggest possible improvements of the road network in order to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities. Detailed analyses, including statistical and spatial statistical analyses, were conducted on the accidents involving goods and public transport vehicles considering the scale of their impact. As a result, black corridors and vulnerable municipalities were identified. They were found to be related to the reduced main road density and high levels of freight traffic transit. In conclusion, with one of the lowest motorization rates in the EU and given the important efforts already made by the police, improving road network in Romania becomes the key for reducing accident and fatality rates in the region. In this regard, it is suggested that motorways and ring roads are needed in order to bypass the vulnerable municipalities. The results of this research may enable planners and administrations to act strategically to improve road safety in the critical areas, to prioritize actions for road network development and to formulate better strategies to ensure road safety.

