Journal Article

Citation

Uhlmann J. Balt. J. Road Bridge Eng. 2021; 16(2): 16-29.

Copyright

DOI

10.7250/bjrbe.2021-16.521

PMID

Abstract

For this study, accident statistics of 14 European countries were analysed for the number of fatalities and injuries occurring at pedestrian crossings from 2015 to 2017. The road traffic death rate (killed per 1 million inhabitants) and the road traffic injury rate (injured per 1 million inhabitants) at pedestrian crossings were calculated and compared. It was found that there are large differences between the European countries: The road traffic death rate at pedestrian crossings is the lowest in Great Britain and Germany and the highest in Poland and Lithuania. Statistical analysis showed a significant correlation between road traffic death and injury rates at pedestrian crossings.


Language: en

Keywords

accident statistics; Europe; pedestrian crossings; road accidents; road traffic death rate; traffic safety

