Abstract

A well-functioning transport network is a key element of a successful economy. One of the biggest problems in transportation is the large number of vehicles, which leads to congestion. Traffic congestion negatively influences the social and economic environment: it creates pollution and causes many accidents. A variety of innovative technologies are being applied in all areas. Different countries use Intelligent Transport Systems to create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport system to monitor and manage traffic flow. The application of Intelligent Transport Systems helps solve problems in the transport sector: Intelligent Transport Systems helps manage traffic flows, reduce accident rates, environmental pollution, and inform drivers and passengers about the traffic situation. Consequently, Intelligent Transport System improves the efficiency of the transport system, the quality of services, increases mobility, reduces energy consumption, and reduces the negative impact of vehicles on the environment. As reported by the Department of Statistics data in Lithuania, the number of road vehicles in the Vilnius region increases every year. Traffic accidents remain constant, and long-lasting traffic jams occur. Due to these reasons, Vilnius and its residents incur economic costs, and the transport system is used inefficiently. This article examines the importance of Intelligent Transport System application in solving congestion, pollution and accidents in Vilnius. A cost-benefit analysis of the Automatic Incident Detection System installation in Vilnius is performed.

