Abstract

According to standards, the lighting system is one of the key elements to provide safety on city roads, defined by quality parameters. LED technology and movement detection sensor interaction bring about new regulation techniques, creating an energy-efficient smart LED lighting system concept. This paper reveals extensive comparative data analysis of Dialux simulation results before the project implementation phase and in-situ quality parameter measurements for various street profiles and LED luminary power types. After the project implementation phase, more than 1000 measurement points are reached. Further, energy efficiency increase issues in smart lighting systems are described in terms of LED luminary dimming profile analysis and future dynamic control application modes. The first findings clearly show that in most cases light output in simulation results is lower than in real situations; therefore, LED luminary power can be decreased, allowing for higher energy savings in first luminary maintenance years, keeping the same defined ME class or safety level. Let us suppose that the traffic intensity data are obtained from smart system sensors. In that case, the ME class can be dynamically selected during different night times, thus increasing safety and providing extra energy savings using the same system elements, as well as leading to better ROI values.

