Abstract

The paper concentrates on the design, architecture, and monitoring of smart LED street lighting control, with focus on traffic safety and safe road infrastructure. The use of a CMAS (Cloud-Based Multi-Agent System) as a possible framework is investigated. The work is based on previous developments by the authors in the production and design of close and long-range hybrid Pyroelectric Infrared (PIR) motion detection sensors. It also introduces the advances in radar-type sensors used in smart SLC (street lighting control) application systems. The proposed sensor solutions can detect the road user (vehicle or pedestrian) and determine its movement direction and approximate speed that can be used for dynamic lighting control algorithms, traffic intensity prediction, and increased safety for both driver and pedestrian traffic. Furthermore, the street lighting system infrastructure can monitor city environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, thus increasing levels of safety and security for smart cities. Utilising other hybrid systems within intelligent street lighting applications represents a new specialisation area in both energy-saving, safety awareness, and intelligent management.

