Citation
Geng Y, Zhou H, Gong X, Ma Y, Chen X. Balt. J. Road Bridge Eng. 2021; 16(4): 176-191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Publisher Technika)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Runoff depth distribution on the concave and circular curve sections is obtained from a two-dimensional numerical simulating model in order to analyze the temporal and spatial variation of the pavement runoff on the curve section. The two-dimensional model verified by the field data can depict the alignment of pavement more accurately as compared to the empirical equation and a one-dimensional model. The runoff on the concave section and circular curve section is compared for the free water drainage and centerline drainage.
Language: en
Keywords
asphalt pavement; curve segment; road engineering; runoff distribution