Abstract

Runoff depth distribution on the concave and circular curve sections is obtained from a two-dimensional numerical simulating model in order to analyze the temporal and spatial variation of the pavement runoff on the curve section. The two-dimensional model verified by the field data can depict the alignment of pavement more accurately as compared to the empirical equation and a one-dimensional model. The runoff on the concave section and circular curve section is compared for the free water drainage and centerline drainage.



RESULTS show that a two-dimensional model is essential for the analysis of the centerline drainage. The runoff depth can be controlled by a reasonable curb height and location interval. The drainage type affects the variation of the runoff depth on the nearside lane, and the maximum water depth can be up to more than 80 mm on the concave section and nearly 60 mm on the circular curve section under centerline drainage. Besides the existing hydroplaning results, the runoff depth difference of the wheel trace should be considered to evaluate driving safety. Sideslip will occur when the depth difference becomes more than 6 mm under condition that the runoff depth is less than the tread depth (7 mm). When the runoff depth is more than the tread depth, sideslip will occur once the depth difference exceeds 4 mm.

