Citation
Kılıç S, Vural A. Arab J. Forensic Sci. Forensic Med. 2021; 3(2): 336-340.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Child sexual abuse is a public health problem worldwide. When a court carries out an investigation into cases of sexual abuse, they are likely to ask for a genital examination report from a forensic pathologist indicating whether they believe sexual abuse contact has occurred. Any suspicion about the sexual abuse of a child should be evaluated prudently. Nevertheless, the investigation of sexual abuse is sometimes undertaken according to misguided or unnecessary complaints from concerned parents suffering from mental illness.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental illness