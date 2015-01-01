Abstract

Sexual crimes against children constitute a special area of ​​social interest, child abuse is a violation of moral, legal and biological norms. The act of sexual violence against a child invariably causes strong social outrage. The perpetrators of crimes themselves constitute a heterogeneous group with different life histories, which makes it difficult to use reliable tools to estimate the risk of repeating an act. The following article describes the diagnosis of pedophilia according to the DSM-5 issue and presents the most popular models explaining the complex etiopathogenesis of sexual preference disorders in the form of pedophilia. The applied and recommended therapeutic programs and their limitations were also analyzed.



Przestępstwa seksualne wobec dzieci stanowią szczególny obszar zainteresowania społecznego, nadużycie dziecka jest przekroczeniem norm obyczajowych, prawnych oraz biologicznych. Akt przemocy seksualnej wobec dziecka wywołuje niezmiennie silne oburzenie społeczne. Sami sprawcy przestępstw stanowią grupę niehomogeniczną o różnych historiach życia, co wpływa na trudność używania miarodajnych narzędzi szacujących ryzyko ponownego popełnienia czynu. W poniższym artykule opisano diagnostykę pedofilii według wydania DSM-5 oraz przedstawiono najbardziej popularne modele wyjaśniające złożoną etiopatogenezę zaburzeń preferencji seksualnych pod postacią pedofilii. Poddano także analizie stosowane i rekomendowane programy terapeutyczne oraz ich ograniczenia.

Language: pl