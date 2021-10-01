SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wymer SC, Corbin CM, Williford AP. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 90: 33-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsp.2021.10.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In preschool, Black children are overrepresented in percentages of children suspended or expelled. Teachers' perceptions of and responses to children displaying disruptive behavior may be different depending on the race of the teacher and child. Although teacher-child race match is associated with a number of outcomes in K-12 students, research examining these links in preschool is limited. This study examined whether teachers' reported trajectories of children's disruptive behavior and use of discipline practices varied depending on teacher and child race in a sample of 349 preschoolers and their 144 teachers.

RESULTS indicated that teacher and child race were associated with teachers' ratings of children's disruptive behavior and reported use of exclusionary discipline practices.


Language: en

Keywords

Disruptive behavior; Exclusionary discipline; Preschool; Race

