Abstract

Accumulating research suggests unique patterns of suicide risk, homelessness, and criminal-justice involvement in younger (age < 40) relative to older (aged 40+) cohorts of Veterans. However, potential explanations for these differences remain unclear. To address this gap, we analyzed data from a nationally representative sample of more than 4,000 US military Veterans to compare risk and protective correlations of prior suicidal behavior, homelessness, and justice-involvement in younger versus older Veterans.



RESULTS revealed that younger Veterans were significantly more likely than older Veterans to have a history of suicide attempt(s) (13.9% vs. 2.7%) and homelessness (22.5% vs. 8.7%). They also scored higher on measures of risk factors and lower on measures of protective factors. However, some factors - specifically, resilience, grit, impulsiveness, perceptions of the effect of the military on one's life and social support - were less strongly associated with a history of adverse events in younger versus older Veterans.



FINDINGS highlight the need for preventative homelessness and mental health services for younger Veterans that are tailored to the unique characteristics and needs of this age cohort.

Language: en