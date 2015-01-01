|
Hurley K, Sholar B, Rodeheffer LTC. Mil. Psychol. 2021; 33(6): 417-425.
This study examined the influence of inclusion on the relationship between unwanted workplace experiences (UWEs) and negative perceptions of the sexual harassment reporting climate (NPRC) among 77 United States military units. De-identified archival data from the Department of Defense's Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) were analyzed.
DEOCS; group cohesion; inclusion; military unit climate; Sexual harassment; sexual harassment reporting climate