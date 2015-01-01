|
Osgood JM, Yates HK, Adler AB, Dyches KD, Quartana PJ. Mil. Psychol. 2021; 33(2): 80-91.
(Copyright © 2021, Lawrence Erlbaum Associates)
Workplace relational aggression incurs substantial costs to organizations in the form of reduced employee effectiveness and can exact a personal toll on the targets of the aggression. The extant literature contains limited studies related to physiological variables in predicting the perpetration of workplace relational aggression. Using survey data from a large US military sample (N = 2290), this research tested a hypothesized indirect effects model of sleep and relational aggression against unit members.
Language: en
anger; anxiety; depression; post-traumatic stress disorder; sleep; Workplace aggression